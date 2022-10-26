Marion High School Running Back Jordyn Beverly Named WSIL Athlete of the Week

MARION (WSIL) -- While the high school football regular season is now behind us, there was one player who helped carry his team to the playoffs.
This week’s WSIL Athlete of the Week found the end zone half a dozen times on Friday and comes to us from Marion High School.
Marion High School running back Jordyn Beverly ran the Wildcats into the playoffs thanks to his six-touchdown performance over Mattoon on Friday night.
The tailback could not be stopped, rushing for 266 yards on 21 carries.
"I was just very thankful, and I know I had a lot of help from my team, and you know I could not have done it without my lineman of course, the lineman really needs as much appreciation as I do honestly," said Beverly.
Marion Head Coach, Kerry Martin was really excited following his running backs performance.
"It's a pretty cool thing and I know his teammates are proud of him and he is really good about sharing that success with his teammates knowing that any success he has he has to give a lot of credit to his teammates."
The Wildcats did not intend for the Junior to find the end zone six times. The MHS running back says he was unaware that he matched a program record.
"We didn't really plan to give me the ball the whole time, if I am being honest but you know nobody on the team realized how many touchdowns I had until Coach Martin came up to me and said you have five touchdowns you are getting pretty close, so I was pretty excited," added Beverly.
Beverly is now in the Marion history books and now he is in ours. He is our Week 9 WSIL Athlete of the Week.
Jordyn Beverly and the 6-3 Marion Wildcats hit the road on Saturday afternoon and will face Mascoutah in the first round of the playoffs. A reminder, Marion beat this very same team in the post-season last year when they met in the second round.