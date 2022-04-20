Marion High School Hosts Spring Signing Day for 15 Students

MARION, IL (WSIL) - Spring sports are in full swing and many local senior athletes are preparing for their next step...college.
Marion High School hosted their spring signing day on Wednesday for 15 senior athletes who are taking their talents to the next level.
Athletes, students, families and friends packed the Wilson Gym Wednesday afternoon to celebrate all 15 players that are headed to college in the fall.
All of the athletes were honored as a group and then each individual was given a chance to sign their National Letter of Intent with their families by their side before having friends, classmates and teammates join them for pictures.
Venson Newsom and Rayzhaun Bardo both signed the dotted line today to continue playing sports at the collegiate level. Newsom is headed to play football at SIU in the fall and Bardo will be playing basketball right down the road at John A. Logan College.
Both athletes spoke about what signing day means to them.
Newsom and Bardo were just two of the athletes honored today.
Lily Garrett will play volleyball at SIC in the fall and Karsten Stotlar will join John A. Logan on the baseball diamond.
Trevor Jackson is headed to Rend Lake College to play baseball. Chase Austin and Kale Cameron will also play baseball at the next level. Austin will attend Centre College and Cameron Maryville University.
Colin Beers signed his NLI with SEMO to join the track and field team. Bryson Wilson will be staying local, he's headed to SIU for track and field.
Peyton Danner will be playing golf at Hinds Community College in Mississippi. Kane Carter committed to Millikin University for track and field and Mariah Menicucci-Lewis is attending SIU Edwardsville for track and field.
Finally, Hunter Henry will be playing golf at SIC next year. Deavon Margrum will join Illinois Wesleyans football team and Nate Dampier committed to Millikin for wrestling.
A big congratulations to all 15 students.