Marion High School Football Hosts Annual Blue and Gold Game for Fans

MARION (WSIL) -- Believe it or not, the High School Football season is just one week away, which means our Sports Extra Football show is starting next Friday.

Local high school teams held scrimmages Friday night to show off their teams in front of family, friends and fans.

Marion High School held their annual Blue and Gold game at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.

Family, friends, students and fans packed the stands to cheer on the Wildcats.

The Middle School, Junior Varsity and Varsity squads all got the chance to play in front of their home crowd.

Tonight's game gave the Varsity team a chance to run some plays in a real-game environment.

Last year's team finished with an overall record of 10-3 finishing second in the South Seven conference.

Players were excited to get to play in front of fans tonight...and spoke about why this game helps them prepare for week 1.

The Wildcats open their season away at Herrin for a Saturday night game with the Tigers. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 27.

