Marion Girls Hoops hosts Oasis Outdoor Summer Slam Tournament

MARION, IL (WSIL) - One of the largest high school girls basketball tournament of the summer tipped off today at Marion high school.
The oasis summer slam features over 130 basketball games across 5 courts.
It was a really busy day at the home of the wildcats, as the first day of the tournament featured lots of local teams.
Wins and losses don't happen in the summer, but for coaches and players its the most important time to build chemistry both on and off the court.
The Benton Rangerettes took on Gallatin County and new Benton coach Dave Brown came over from Rend Lake College.
Coach brown says its summer tournaments like this one that help set the tone for the season ahead.