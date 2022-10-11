Marion edges Carterville 1-0, looks ahead to post-season

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The high school boys soccer season is beginning to wind down. The 2A Regionals start this weekend, both Carterville and Marion will play in Regionals.
On Monday night, the Lions hosted the Wildcats for one of their final regular season games.
Both teams used the game to prepare for the post-season. A little over halfway into the first half, Trenton Hutchinson with the ball. He shoots from way outside; the ball hits the crossbar and bounces into the net for the goal. Marion strikes first ang goes up 1-nil early.
A few minutes later, Wildcats on the move again, Myles Wiseman sends the ball into the top corner of the goal, but the Lions goalkeeper, Keegan Weber makes the save.
Marion gets the only goal of the game and wins 1-0 the final.
Carterville will face Anna-Jonesboro in the 2A Regional Quarterfinals on Saturday, and Marion will travel to Harrisburg for the Regional Semifinals next week.