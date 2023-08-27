Marion defeats rivals Herrin in season opener

HERRIN, Ill. -- Week one of the high school football season came to a close on Saturday with a slate of four games.
Five of our area teams played in their season openers on Saturday night. The Herrin Tigers hosted the Marion Wildcats in a big rivalry game.
These two teams met at the home of the Wildcats a year ago. Marion walked away with a 21-0 win, the Tigers looked for revenge.
Marion decided to take some chances early, they went for it on fourth down, deep in their own territory. MHS quarterback Callahan Roper's pass is dropped, Tigers take over.
They capitalize. Two plays later, Brody Reagan gets the hand-off and sneaks into the end zone for six. Extra point was no good. Tigers up 6-0.
MHS got on the board early in the second quarter, thanks to a short run from Patrick Walker. The Wildcats get the two-point conversion. Marion led 8-6 at the half.
But it was all Marion in the second half, they dominate on both sides of the ball to defeat Herrin 26-6. This marks Jason Dunning's first win as head coach.