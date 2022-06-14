 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Marion Boys Basketball hosts annual summer shootout tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Marion Boys Basketball hosts annual summer shootout tournament
Jacob Siegel

MARION, IL (WSIL) - Summer time High School Basketball is often the best measuring stick not only to see where everyone stacks up, but also learning about live game situations.

Marion boys hoops held its annual summer shootout tournament which featured nearly a dozen area teams.

There was a ton of basketball played today at Marion high school.

We checked in with Johnston City, Goreville. and Christopher, all were on the court this afternoon.

The tournament serves as a time for teams to be together, bond, compete and just play basketball.

We spoke with one area coach who says it's a big benefit to play some of those Kentucky based teams during the summer months.

"That's what we are looking to do. We're going to play different teams. We're not looking to play conference teams and teams that we always play during the season and just give our kids that exposure just to see different competition and it can only help. Johnston City head coach Scott Burzynski said."

A reminder if you want to go and watch some of our area teams play. You can do so, it is just $5 for an all-day pass.

Tags

Recommended for you