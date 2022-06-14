Marion Boys Basketball hosts annual summer shootout tournament

MARION, IL (WSIL) - Summer time High School Basketball is often the best measuring stick not only to see where everyone stacks up, but also learning about live game situations.
Marion boys hoops held its annual summer shootout tournament which featured nearly a dozen area teams.
There was a ton of basketball played today at Marion high school.
We checked in with Johnston City, Goreville. and Christopher, all were on the court this afternoon.
The tournament serves as a time for teams to be together, bond, compete and just play basketball.
We spoke with one area coach who says it's a big benefit to play some of those Kentucky based teams during the summer months.
"That's what we are looking to do. We're going to play different teams. We're not looking to play conference teams and teams that we always play during the season and just give our kids that exposure just to see different competition and it can only help. Johnston City head coach Scott Burzynski said."
A reminder if you want to go and watch some of our area teams play. You can do so, it is just $5 for an all-day pass.