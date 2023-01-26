Marion Basketball Star Jerzy Bittle breaks Wildcats Scoring Record

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- We had a pretty good feeling coming into tonight that Marion's Jerzy Bittle would make history.
The lady wildcats senior basketball star was just 10 points away from becoming the programs all-time leading scorer.
It would be pretty special if she could do it at home after the team fell by 4 points to Herrin on Tuesday.
Not only did Bittle break the record she poured 36 points in a 61-29 rout of Meridian to help the Lady Wildcats bounce back with a blowout victory.
News 3 caught up with Bittle following her tremendous achievement.