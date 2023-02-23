Marion Baseball team releases team name, Opening Day set for May 31st

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The new Marion Baseball team that will play in the prospect league in May is nameless no more.
Local baseball fans will now cheer for the Thrillville Thrillbillies.
More than 7,000 votes were made since December, but tonight we have our Marion Boys of Summer.
Fans were lining up and were ready to enter Rent One Park to not only find out what they will call the new team but also to get free tickets for opening day in late May.
There has been a massive craving to have summer time baseball return since the miners stopped operations in October of 2021.
Fans were pumped ahead of tonight's announcement and so was Manger Ralph Santana. We spoke with the teams Skipper and got his thoughts on why the name is a nice fit for this team.