Marcus Domask hits game-winner to help SIU beat Evansville, 54-52

(WSIL) --  Marcus Domask hit a fadeaway 12-footer with 0.6 second remaining, lifting Southern Illinois to a 54-52 win at Evansville on Wednesday night.

The Salukis (4-3, 1-0) never trailed in the game and led by as many as 17 points in the first half, but the Purple Aces (3-7, 0-1) chipped away behind an electric performance by guard Shamar Givance, who scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half.

"Right off the hand, I knew it had a good chance," said Domask, who led SIU with 22 points. "It went in, the bench went crazy."

"Special first-half defensively," said SIU head coach Bryan Mullins. "Everyone was locked in, everyone was in a stance, contesting everything. The switches, the communication was great. In the second half, we got a little extended, but that first-half lead was the reason we won tonight."

The Salukis return home to play Southern Miss on Saturday at 8 p.m. in an MVC-Conference USA matchup. 

 

