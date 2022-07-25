Logan Softball Pitcher Bailey Johnson commits to Loyola

CARTERVILLE, IL - (WSIL) - It's always great to see a player you cover go on to bigger and better things, even if its outside of our area.
John A. Logan softball star Bailey Johnson will continue her playing career at Loyola.
The standout Pitcher helped the Lady Vols reach the NJCAA region 24 Final Four this past season.
The South Bend, Indiana native put up some really impressive numbers in the circle.
She was 18-9 in 26 starts, had 196 strikeouts, and an ERA of 2.44. She also had three saves in relief.
Johnson spent her freshman year at IUPUI, transferred to Logan, and now she heads to Loyola where she will play for coach Alicia Abbott.
The rising junior will be one of three pitchers for the Ramblers this year, who recently moved to the Atlantic Ten Conference.
Johnson says she owes the Lady Vols program a ton of credit for helping her turn into a great player both on and off the diamond.
Johnson has not yet been told how the Ramblers will use her, But we expect the rising junior to get a ton of play time this season.