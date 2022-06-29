Logan Softball hosts Showcase camp for regions top talent

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Some of the best local high school softball players in Southern Illinois were on display in front of the John A. Logan coaching staff.
The Lady Vols held showcase camp at their facility in Carterville with their eyes on trying to add future talent.
There was a lot of power at the camp, and a lot of pop coming off the bats of some of the best high school players in our area.
Head coach Taylor Siefert and her staff ran the camp with several of the Vols players.
The camp acted as sales pitch for those interested in joining one of top JUCO softball programs in our area.
Coach Siefert says she and her staff were impressed with what they saw from the players in attendance.