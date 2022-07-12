Logan Softball holds summer youth camp

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The John A. Logan softball program has been pretty active this summer.
The Lady Vols held a showcase camp for college prospects a few weeks ago.
Now Logan held a youth camp for kids in 5th through 8th grade.
A little more than 20 campers gathered at the home of Vols softball team, learn from both the coaching staff and players.
The drills were very similar to what coach Taylor Siefert puts her team through during the season.
We stopped by during the hitting portion of the camp, and players were just trying to soak up everything they could.
Coach Siefert says it is camps like this one that allow the Vols to make their mark in the region, and its something she plans to keep doing every summer.
"We love having little youth camp just being able to see kind of the talent that maybe might be coming up to the high school age. but also just getting the community involved and that's a big plus for us. We like seeing the local athletes and all the community come together, Siefert said."
We will see the Lady Vols again on July 29th when they hold their 6th annual golf scramble. That tournament is at the Jackson County Country Club.