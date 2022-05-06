Logan Softball enters NJCAA Region 24 Tournament seeing ball better

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - After a rocky start to open the season John A. Logan softball is getting hot at the right time.
The Vols are playoff bound and will be at home to open the post-season on saturday against Southwestern Illinois College.
The Lady Vols and Blue Storm will battle in the first round of the NJCAA Region 24 Tournament on saturday.
Logan is on a three game winning streak, and has won seven of their last nine games.SWIC is coming off back-to-back victories.
John A. has been much more discipline at the plate in the second half of the season. Logan has outscored its opponents 17-6 the last three games.
Logan Interm Head Coach Taylor Rodgers says the team has been much more focused in the batters box which is allowing for a ton of offensive success.
"Everyone is seeing the ball good, you know everyone is making an adjustment that's what we have always been talking about. If you don't go up there and have a good first at bat go up there with an adjustment and next at bat and go after it, Interm Head Coach Tyalor Rogers said."
It's a best of 3 series. First pitch of game 1 is set for 1:00PM followed by game 2 at 3:00PM, an if necessary game will take place on Sunday if the teams split tomorrow.