Logan Men's Hoops moves up to #6 in latest NJCAA rankings

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The John A. Logan Men's Basketball team continues to climb in the national rankings.
At 12-2 overall, The Volunteers are now #6 in the country in the latest NJCAA poll that had dropped.
Even without Kyle Smithpeters, the Logan men have looked just as as dominant.
Logan has won its last 10 games, and will play their second game 2023 tomorrow night at Lake Land college. The blue and white are unbeaten on the road this year.
The squad defeated Three Rivers College at home last Thursday.