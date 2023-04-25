 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Logan Guard Elijah Jones commits to Green Bay, joins former Salukis

  • Updated
  • 0
Untitled design - 1

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Another member of the John A. Logan Men's National Championship Basketball team is heading to a division one program.

Star Guard Elijah Jones joins a pair of former Salukis by signing with Green Bay.

The Phoenix are members of the Horizon League.

Jones was a solid starter for the Volunteers this season.

He averaged a little more than 8 points and 6 boards per game.

He spent his first two years playing at Southern Indiana before joining the Vols.

Jones will arrive to Green Bay with some other Southern Illinois ties.

Jones will join ex-Saluki Guard Foster Wonders and former SIU Assistant Coach Pat Monaghan as both of them joined the Phoenix a few weeks ago.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you