Logan Guard Elijah Jones commits to Green Bay, joins former Salukis

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Another member of the John A. Logan Men's National Championship Basketball team is heading to a division one program.
Star Guard Elijah Jones joins a pair of former Salukis by signing with Green Bay.
The Phoenix are members of the Horizon League.
Jones was a solid starter for the Volunteers this season.
He averaged a little more than 8 points and 6 boards per game.
He spent his first two years playing at Southern Indiana before joining the Vols.
Jones will arrive to Green Bay with some other Southern Illinois ties.
Jones will join ex-Saluki Guard Foster Wonders and former SIU Assistant Coach Pat Monaghan as both of them joined the Phoenix a few weeks ago.