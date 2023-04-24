Logan Forward KJ Debrick commits to Cleveland State

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- A key member of the John A. Logan Men's Basketball National Championship team has a new home.
The big man down low, KJ Debrick, is heading Cleveland State.
Debrick is best known for his rebounding skills and his ability to rock the rim.
The 6'10 Sophomore Forward started in 55 games over the past two seasons.
He averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season.
Debrick scored in double figures in 13 games this year, including a 15-point performance against Monroe College in the NJCAA National Tournament.
The Springfield Illinois native will arrive to a familiar face on the Rams. Former Vols star Tae Williams also committed to Cleveland State last year.