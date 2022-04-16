Logan Basketball star Sean East chooses Missouri Tigers

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - It was only a matter of time until John A. Logan basketball star Sean East was going to select his next stop.
His basketball career now goes from Carterville to Columbia.
East is heading to the SEC as he committed to Missouri today.
East was named the NJCAA's top basketball player of the year, and that's why he had some major offers come his way.
Even with schools like Kentucky and Clemson wanting him, in the end east joins coach Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers.
East can do it all on the floor. Scoring almost 21 points per game and guided Logan to the National Tournament this year.
We spoke with east while he was still mulling his options, so why did East choose the Tigers?