Logan Baseball holds annual Summer Showcase camp

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Staying with camps, The John A. Logan baseball program held its annual summer showcase camp today.
It featured 60 campers, with a majority of the them playing for high schools teams in Southern Illinois.
This camp is different than other ones the Vols run. This one expresses mutual interest between the players and the Logan coaching staff.
There was a handful of campers who can definitely play at the next level.
Vols head coach Kyle Surprenant saw a lot of talent on the field today, he is optimistic he can add some of these guys to his already talented roster really soon.
"Hopefully find a couple of guys to be a part of the Logan Vols family and continue their career here. The game is hard enough, we don't need to be put pressure on guys they don't need to but pressure on themselves and when you are playing you don't need to put pressure on yourself, you just need to go out and enjoy the game."
John A. will begin fall ball in mid-September. They will hold a 3-day tournament featuring other JUCO teams. It will take place at both Logan and SIU starting on September 16th - September 18th.