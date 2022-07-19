 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Logan Baseball holds annual Summer Showcase camp

Jacob Siegel

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Staying with camps, The John A. Logan baseball program held its annual summer showcase camp today.

It featured 60 campers, with a majority of the them playing for high schools teams in Southern Illinois.

This camp is different than other ones the Vols run. This one expresses mutual interest between the players and the Logan coaching staff.

There was a handful of campers who can definitely play at the next level.

Vols head coach Kyle Surprenant saw a lot of talent on the field today, he is optimistic he can add some of these guys to his already talented roster really soon.

"Hopefully find a couple of guys to be a part of the Logan Vols family and continue their career here. The game is hard enough, we don't need to be put pressure on guys they don't need to but pressure on themselves and when you are playing you don't need to put pressure on yourself, you just need to go out and enjoy the game."

John A. will begin fall ball in mid-September. They will hold a 3-day tournament featuring other JUCO teams. It will take place at both Logan and SIU starting on September 16th -  September 18th.

