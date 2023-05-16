Logan Baseball arrives safely in Iowa, open Midwest District Tournament play on Wednesday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Hop on the bus and go some play some baseball!
The John A. Logan squad left today for Iowa.
The Volunteers will play in NCJAA Midwest District Tournament starting on Wednesday.
Logan returns to the District Tournament for the first time since 2012.
The team packed up the bus and left this morning out of Carterville for the Hawkeye state.
Its about a 6 hour ride. the team packed heavy as they have big plans of trying to make a deep playoff run.
We spoke with both Region 24 and GRAC Player of the Year Ben Higdon who shares the teams message as they enter the tournament.