Local teams preparing for high school football playoffs

(WSIL) -- The first round of the high school football playoffs are Saturday and local teams are preparing for their matchups.
Murphysboro (6-3) is set to take on Macomb (6-3) at home at 3 p.m.
Coach Gary Carter said they are ready for the matchup, "They have a good quarterback and they have a couple of good receivers that can beat you deep so we gotta be conscious on giving up a big play. They have a couple of good running backs and they're big on the offensive line. So our work is cut out for us... Hopefully we can just do what we need to do, worry about us, it comes down to execution on both sides on the ball and the kicking game and if we can execute then let the chips fall where they may."
Fifth seeded Marion is set to take on 12th seeded Metamora. The teams haven't met since playing in the 2007 playoff semifinals. Metamora won and went on to play in the state title game.
Marion Head Coach Kerry Martin says the Wildcats have a tough game ahead.
"They're a big physical team and they want to run the ball so we're gonna have to do a good job up front on defense of getting some stops and slowing the run game down. When we get the football we've got to do something with it and put points on the board, take some pressure off our defense, we've got to do what we've done this year and that's be balanced," said Coach Martin.
The Wildcats and Redbirds get underway at 1:30 Saturday in Marion.
Carbondale is also playoff bound and set to take on unbeaten and top-seeded Kankakee.
Terriers' coach Bryan Lee understands the task ahead.
"We've had a really great week of practice and to be honest with you, we have a really young team. We feel like, as you see with the number 16-seed, you can talk about the Disney movie, you can talk about everything just going perfect and we're going to go down and this is going to be an easy game. It's clearly not going to be an easy game. We've got to travel four hours-plus and take on the number one team," explained coach Lee.
The Terriers hit the road for a 3:00 game Saturday in Kankakee.
Other playoff games from southern Illinois:
River to River -- Mississippi:
- 6 Nashville (8-1) vs. Unity-Payson Coop (6-3)
- Saturday, Oct. 30 in Nashville at 2 p.m.
River to River - Ohio:
- 10 Du Quoin (5-4) vs. 7 Carlinville (7-2)
- Saturday, Oct. 30 in Carlinville at 2 p.m.
- 3 Benton (9-0) vs. 14 Piasa Southwestern (5-4)
- Saturday, Oct. 30 in Benton at 2 p.m.
- 5 Carterville (7-2) vs. 12 Harrisburg (5-4)
- Saturday, Oct. 30 in Carterville at 1 p.m.
Black Diamond:
- 6 Sesser-Valier-Waltonville (7-2) vs. 11 Casey Westfield (6-3)
- Saturday, Oct. 30 in Sesser at 2 p.m.
- 16 Flora (5-4) vs. 1 St. Teresa (9-0)
- Saturday, Oct. 30 in Decatur at 2 p.m.
- 4 Breese Mater Dei (9-0) vs. 13 Carmi-White County (6-3)
- Friday, Oct. 29 in Breese at 7:15 p.m.
- 5 Johnston City (8-1) vs. 12 Lawrenceville (6-3)
- Saturday, Oct. 30 in Johnston City at 1 p.m.
- 5 Fairfield (8-1) vs. 12 Hoopeston Area (5-4)
- Saturday, Oct. 30 in Fairfield at 2 p.m.