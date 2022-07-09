 Skip to main content
Local High Schools Participate in SIU Volleyball Team Camp

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The college and high school volleyball season is about a month away. Four area high school teams took the courts at the Banterra Center today to prepare for the upcoming season with a few members of the Saluki Volleyball team, and Head Coach, Ed Allen.

The Saluki Team Camp is all about competition and learning from current SIU players and coaches. Four high school teams participated in today's camp — Marion, Carbondale, Christopher and Gallatin County.

The morning session, which ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. consisted of scrimmage based drills run by Saluki players. Two players were assigned to each team. The afternoon session was a round-robin tournament between all four teams.

Coach Allen worked with each team and their coaches, teaching them drills that they can work on in practice this season.

Current Saluki Volleyball player Nsia Gittens spoke about why she likes to help out at the camp.

Saluki Volleyball has three more camps schedules for this Summer.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

