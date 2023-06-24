Local High School Seniors Play in 38th Annual SIBCA All Star Game

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The third and final summer high school All Star game took place on Saturday. The Southern Illinois Baseball Coaches Association has been hosting All Star games since 1982.
Saturday was the 38th annual SIBCA Senior All Star baseball game.
41 high school seniors from around the area put on their jerseys one last time to play in this year's senior all-star game. The teams were split up by conferences.
The visitors this year were the Black Diamond, South 7 and Midland Trail conferences. The home team was made up of the River to River, Greater Egyptian and South Egyptian conferences. 22 local high schools were represented at Saturday's game.
The game is all about having fun on the high school diamond one last time, but it was a pretty competitive game.
When all was said and done, the Black Diamond/South 7/Midland Trail team came out on top winning 7-5.
News 3 caught up with a few seniors who shared what playing one last high school baseball game means to them.
"It's pretty nice because you know, the season didn't end how we wanted to, so to be able to come out here with all of these guys that I've played against all my life, just to play with them all one more time, it is a nice feeling," said Herrin High School Senior, Fox Connor.
Goreville Blackcat Senior, Dawson Cloud added, "It feels pretty good, I mean, it's a little emotional you know, especially if I wasn't going on to play college, but it makes it a little more different knowing that I am able to put on the uniform one more time, but definitely is a little weird being able to put on a Goreville uniform one last time."
We will have more from the game and will hear from a few more seniors, on Sunday.