...Subzero Wind Chills Tonight...
...Accumulating Light Snow Expected Monday...

Clear skies and a fresh snow pack will allow temperatures to fall
into the single digits again overnight. Combined with light winds,
wind chill values of zero to 10 below zero are forecast. If
planning to be outdoors, wear extra layers of clothing as well as
a hat and gloves.

A clipper system will bring light snow accumulations Monday
morning through Monday evening. Most locations stand to receive
roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the higher amounts currently
forecast across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This snow may cause travel issues to develop
during the morning and evening commutes Monday.

Stay tuned for updates to the forecast tonight through Christmas
Day.

Local High School Holiday Hoops feature key tournaments to conclude 2022

  Updated
  • 0
CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- For local high school basketball fans, we're just hours away until we start holiday hoops.

We have a bunch of area tournaments. Some with lots of rich history, others are new traditions.

All the action starts on Monday. Let's take a look at what's ahead.

The annual Sesser-Valier holiday tournament is always a good one that one starts on Monday.

The Sesser. 58th Annual Eldorado Holiday Tournament and Merry Mule Tournament all tip-off on Monday and run through Thursday.

Starting on Tuesday, We'll have the Route 13 Christmas Classic. That will take place at both Marion high school and Carbondale High School.

And in Pinckneyville the 15th Annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic begins.

All of our tournaments come to a close on Thursday, December 29th.

