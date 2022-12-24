Local High School Holiday Hoops feature key tournaments to conclude 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- For local high school basketball fans, we're just hours away until we start holiday hoops.
We have a bunch of area tournaments. Some with lots of rich history, others are new traditions.
All the action starts on Monday. Let's take a look at what's ahead.
The annual Sesser-Valier holiday tournament is always a good one that one starts on Monday.
The Sesser. 58th Annual Eldorado Holiday Tournament and Merry Mule Tournament all tip-off on Monday and run through Thursday.
Starting on Tuesday, We'll have the Route 13 Christmas Classic. That will take place at both Marion high school and Carbondale High School.
And in Pinckneyville the 15th Annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic begins.
All of our tournaments come to a close on Thursday, December 29th.