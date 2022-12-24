Local High School Holiday Hoops feature key tournaments to conclude 2022

Weather Alert

...Subzero Wind Chills Tonight... ...Accumulating Light Snow Expected Monday... Clear skies and a fresh snow pack will allow temperatures to fall into the single digits again overnight. Combined with light winds, wind chill values of zero to 10 below zero are forecast. If planning to be outdoors, wear extra layers of clothing as well as a hat and gloves. A clipper system will bring light snow accumulations Monday morning through Monday evening. Most locations stand to receive roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the higher amounts currently forecast across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and northwest Kentucky. This snow may cause travel issues to develop during the morning and evening commutes Monday. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast tonight through Christmas Day.