Local Gymnast Marin Moffett Qualifies for Nationals

MARION (WSIL) -- 13 year old Marin Moffett is headed to the big stage this weekend to compete in Rochester, New York. She will start her Level 9 Gymnastics National Championship journey, something she's been working towards for over a decade.
Moffett's love for the sport began when her mom took her to gymnastics classes at just two years old.
The Herrin product qualified to represent Southern Illinois alongside six other athletes from Region five.
Moffett and her team will compete in the all-around competition. The top four scores will count towards the overall score.
The 13-year-old and her long-time coach, Christi Kearns will make the trip together.
The gymnast says she's super excited to compete at Nationals.
We'll hear more from Marin and her coach Christi Wednesday on News 3.