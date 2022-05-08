Local Gymnast Finishes 16th Overall at Level 9 Gymnastics Championships

(WSIL) -- Local gymnast, Marin Moffett competed in the Level 9 Gymnastics National Championships in Rochester, N.Y. this weekend. Moffett and her coach, Christi Kearns made the trip early Wednesday morning. Moffett and her team competed on Friday and had impressive results.
Moffett competed with her team in the all-around competition. She also participated as an individual at the event.
Her scores for vault, bars and floor were all used towards her team's score. The Region Five team ended up in third place overall.
As an individual, Moffett placed ninth on floor scoring a 9.375. She finished 16th overall after her scores on each event were combined.
A big congratulations to Marin and her coach Christi!