 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local Gymnast Finishes 16th Overall at Level 9 Gymnastics Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
Marin Moffett Championships

(WSIL) -- Local gymnast, Marin Moffett competed in the Level 9 Gymnastics National Championships in Rochester, N.Y. this weekend. Moffett and her coach, Christi Kearns made the trip early Wednesday morning. Moffett and her team competed on Friday and had impressive results. 

Moffett competed with her team in the all-around competition. She also participated as an individual at the event. 

Her scores for vault, bars and floor were all used towards her team's score. The Region Five team ended up in third place overall. 

As an individual, Moffett placed ninth on floor scoring a 9.375. She finished 16th overall after her scores on each event were combined. 

A big congratulations to Marin and her coach Christi!

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

Recommended for you