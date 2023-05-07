Local foundation hosts 2nd annual softball tournament in tribute of Goreville's Jordan Davidson

GOREVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- It's been more than two and half years since the tragic death of 18-year-old Jordan Davidson.
Even as time passes, his fatal car wreck is still fresh in the minds of many.
"I didn't think it was possible, I didn't think it could be one of our best friends and then the news got around, and I heard it from one of my buddies and it still doesn't feel real, Kanon Webb said."
From that tragedy came an idea -- a Softball game in Jordan's honor.
Jordan was a four-sport athlete at Goreville high school. He played baseball, football, ran track and cross country, and even was on the wrestling team.
Anyone who knew Jordan would tell you he is a baseball guy, and while this event is strictly softball, it helps bring the entire community together in order to honor and remember his life and its something his inner circle says he most definitely would have wanted.
"It really means a lot because it was something that I kind of looked forward to a lot is getting on the field with Jordan, just messing around on the field and so you know whenever things happened you think maybe we wouldn't be able to do something like that together again it kind of feels like we are on the field together again for another time, Webb said."
"Young people keep getting into these car accidents and Jordan was a brother and I just want to make sure I am here for his family you know the most I can be any day and do anything and so to carry on his name and make sure he is remembered, Casey Lenon said."
"I think he would be very proud of what we are doing for him to keep his memory around in this community and very proud of the community and his friends out there that are here to support him and his name," Anthony Davidson, Jordan's brother, said.
"He would want us to do this to and put this event on for him and I know he is up there with a big smile on his face", Nathanial Davidson, Jordan's brother, said.
Jordan was looking down all weekend long and will continue to shine light on all those he impacted each and every day.