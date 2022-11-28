Local coach, players, comm. member inducted into IL Basketball Coaches Assoc. Hall of Fame

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has announced it's newest 2023 Hall of Fame members.
Congratulations to the following members from southern Illinois:
Coaches:
- Will Reinburg, Nashville Middle School
Players:
- Jasmine Davis, Massac County HS, Univ. of Indiana
- Lauren Mitchell, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton
- Susan (Woodward) Maynard, Mt. Vernon HS, Rend Lake/Eastern Washington
Friends of Basketball:
- Ralph Walker, Galatia, Logan CC
Join us as we congratulate this year's inductees.