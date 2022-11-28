 Skip to main content
Local coach, players, comm. member inducted into IL Basketball Coaches Assoc. Hall of Fame

Basketball Coaches Association

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has announced it's newest 2023 Hall of Fame members.

Congratulations to the following members from southern Illinois:

Coaches:

  • Will Reinburg, Nashville Middle School

Players:

  • Jasmine Davis, Massac County HS, Univ. of Indiana
  • Lauren Mitchell, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton
  • Susan (Woodward) Maynard, Mt. Vernon HS, Rend Lake/Eastern Washington

Friends of Basketball:

  • Ralph Walker, Galatia, Logan CC

Join us as we congratulate this year's inductees.

