Little Rock outlasts Saluki Basketball

(WSIL) -- In a game of huge momentum swings, Little Rock outlasted Southern Illinois, 69-66, in the season opener for both schools.
The Salukis (0-1) bolted to a 27-13 lead, scoring buckets on seven-straight possessions during one stretch. Forward Ben Coupet, a Little Rock transfer playing his first game for SIU, started the run with a 3-pointer and also threw down a dunk.
"I felt like we were sharing the ball, getting it in the paint," said SIU guard Lance Jones, who led the team with 21 points. "Everyone was just playing off each other."
The Trojans (1-0) not only overcame Southern's lead, but used an 18-0 second-half run to pull ahead, 58-44, with 11 minutes remaining. SIU turned the ball over six times during the stretch and had 23 turnovers for the game.