Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and near Murphysboro

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River. At
Plumfield, the river will reach flood stage tonight and crest in
minor flood stage near 22.4 feet beginning early Monday morning. At
Murphysboro, the river will rise above flood stage tonight and crest
in moderate flood stage near 29.0 feet beginning Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 1030 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Legendary 1964 Coben Appleknockers basketball team holds Meet & Greet in Herrin

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- Cinderella makes her appearance in some way, shape, or form in March.

In 1964, she came as a Cobden Appleknocker.

The Amazing Appleknockers went a magical 32-3 that season but would eventually fall to Pekin by 5 points in the state title game.

Nearly 60 years later, a pair of members from that team were back in the community.

Appleknocker legends Jim Smith and Dick Ruggles were signing books and photos for Southern Illinois basketball fans.

The book, "The Amazing Appleknockers", which is all about the teams deep state run in 1964 was published in 2020.

Cobden took down Pinckneyville in triple overtime, then knocked off Galesburg in the quarterfinals, and got past Decatur in the semifinals to play for a state championship.

Today Both Smith and coach Ruggles went down memory lane some 59 years later...And both say they miss those good old days.

Champs Games and Grill officials told News 3 Sports they plan to have more of these type of events in the near future.

