Legendary 1964 Coben Appleknockers basketball team holds Meet & Greet in Herrin

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- Cinderella makes her appearance in some way, shape, or form in March.
In 1964, she came as a Cobden Appleknocker.
The Amazing Appleknockers went a magical 32-3 that season but would eventually fall to Pekin by 5 points in the state title game.
Nearly 60 years later, a pair of members from that team were back in the community.
Appleknocker legends Jim Smith and Dick Ruggles were signing books and photos for Southern Illinois basketball fans.
The book, "The Amazing Appleknockers", which is all about the teams deep state run in 1964 was published in 2020.
Cobden took down Pinckneyville in triple overtime, then knocked off Galesburg in the quarterfinals, and got past Decatur in the semifinals to play for a state championship.
Today Both Smith and coach Ruggles went down memory lane some 59 years later...And both say they miss those good old days.
Champs Games and Grill officials told News 3 Sports they plan to have more of these type of events in the near future.