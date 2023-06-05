Lady Terriers Basketball Summer Jam featured a dozen local teams

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - In the regular season it's all about wins and losses.
In the off-season is all about refining the process.
Summer time hoops has finally arrived in our area.
A dozen local teams played in the Lady Terrier Summer Jam --- and the event not about points, but about improvement.
Two of those 12 teams went head to head including Carterville and Harrisburg who played in the afternoon session.
For many of the players today marked the first day of basketball in several months.
There was rust but also a lot to like.
We spoke with players from both the Lady Lions and the Lady Bulldogs --- and the all say the big take away from Summer Jam event is to try and get better on every possession.