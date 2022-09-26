King City Bests Murphysboro to Win 2022 SIFL Championship

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Fall Baseball League wrapped up their season with a championship tournament on Sunday. 15 teams entered the day, and only one came out on top.
Murphysboro and King City facing off in the championship game. Top of the third inning, Murphysboro down 3-0 with a runner on third base. Will Bess sends this one right past the shortstop Caden Rains comes from third to score, and Murphysboro cuts the deficit to two runs.
Bottom of the fourth, King City up by five runs and looking to add to their lead with bases loaded. Sam Endres smacks the ball deep into left field. The outfielder catches it, and Aaron Sanders tags home from third base to score.
King City makes it a 7-1 game, and they go on to win this year's SIFL Championship 16-6.