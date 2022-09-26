 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

King City Bests Murphysboro to Win 2022 SIFL Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
King City Wins 2022 SIFL Championship

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Fall Baseball League wrapped up their season with a championship tournament on Sunday. 15 teams entered the day, and only one came out on top.

Murphysboro and King City facing off in the championship game. Top of the third inning, Murphysboro down 3-0 with a runner on third base. Will Bess sends this one right past the shortstop Caden Rains comes from third to score, and Murphysboro cuts the deficit to two runs.

Bottom of the fourth, King City up by five runs and looking to add to their lead with bases loaded. Sam Endres smacks the ball deep into left field. The outfielder catches it, and Aaron Sanders tags home from third base to score.

King City makes it a 7-1 game, and they go on to win this year's SIFL Championship 16-6.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

Recommended for you