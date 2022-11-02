 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kerry Martin retires from Marion football program

  • Updated
  • 0
kerry martin
By Jason Hurst

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Wildcats will be searching for a new head football coach next season. 

Head Coach Kerry Martin is retiring from the program. He turned in his letter of resignation Wednesday morning. 

Martin has been a head coach for several different programs in his 33 year career.

As coach his career record is 232-107 and is in the IHSA Top 50 for Winningest Coaches.

He coached at Sparta, Flora, Carterville and Marion. He took teams to the playoffs 27 times, including the last 17 in Marion. 

He has one State Championship under his belt, with the Carterville Lions, 1 final four appearance and 2 quarterfinals.

Tags

Recommended for you