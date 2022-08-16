 Skip to main content
Murray State University Introduces Nico Yantko as New AD

  • Updated
  • 0
MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- The Murray State racers have found their new Director of Athletics. MSU formally introduced Nico Yantko as their Athletic Director in front of family, friends, racer fans, staff and student athletes in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center today.

In June, Matt Kelly took over as interim AD. Just two months later, they have their guy. Yantko is no stranger to Murray State, he was a two-degree MSU grad and was the Racer Quarterback from 2007-2009.

His career in collegiate athletics began at Murray State where he was a Graduate Assistant in the athletics department.

Yantko returns to his Alma Mater after spending time at the University of Missouri and the University of Louisiana the past 11 years.

Following his introduction, he spoke about why he decided to return home to Murray.

Yantko joins the Racers as they begin their first year in the Missouri Valley Conference and join the MVC Football Conference in 2023. 

