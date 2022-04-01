Kelly Bond-White officially introduced as new SIU Women's Basketball Coach

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - For the second time this week, a new college basketball coach was introduced in our area.
On Monday, the Murray State men welcomed Steve Prohm. On Friday, the SIU Women welcomed Kelly Bond-White.
White comes to Carbondale after 19 seasons at Texas A&M, and spent 15 seasons as the Aggies Associate Head Coach.
White was introduced to media early this morning, and met with the Saluki faithful this afternoon.
Members of the Dawg Pound, Donors and Boosters all had a chance to meet and hear from the new Saluki Women's Basketball Coach.
KBW is a Chicago native, and played point guard for the Fighting Illinoi where she was coached by Cindy Stein.
White says she is ready to get to work and has been watching tape on the team for quite some time.