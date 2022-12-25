Kathy Whitworth, the winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

Weather Alert

...One More Round of Light Accumulating Snowfall Expected... Light to moderate snowfall will taper off through midday. Temperatures are expected to approach and rise just above freezing through this afternoon. In the late afternoon another cold front will sweep through the region, lowering temperatures back into the mid to lower 20s. This front will likely be accompanied by another round of snowfall. Current indications is this round will be lighter than this mornings snowfall, with accumulations up to around one inch expected. Travelers should be prepared to exercise caution and monitor for forecast updates through the day.