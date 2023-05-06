Jordan Davidson Memorial Foundation Holds Second Annual Softball Tournament

GOREVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Saturday was a massive day for the Jordan Davidson memorial foundation.
Davidson was an 18-year-old Goreville High School athlete who tragically died in a car wreck in late October of 2020. The Jordan Davidson memorial foundation held the second co-ed slow pitch softball tournament on Saturday in his honor.
This year's tournament featured six teams keeping the acronym "LLJD" in mind. It stands for "Long Live Jordan Davidson".
Dozens of friends, family and community supporters were in attendance to remember Jordan through softball and a silent auction.
While in high school at Goreville, Jordan played baseball, football, ran track, was part of the cross-country team and even wrestled.
We spoke with both a friend of Jordan and his brother, who say they know Jordan would be thrilled knowing his legacy would continue through the softball event.
"Young people keep getting into these car accidents and Jordan was a brother and I just want to make sure I am here for his family you know the most I can be any day and do anything and so to carry on his name and make sure he is remembered," said Casey Lenon who was a friend of Jordans.
His brother. Anthony Davidson added, "I think he would be very proud of what we are doing for him to keep his memory around in this community and very proud of the community and his friends out there that are here to support him and his name."
You can catch our full story on this event and hear from more of Jordan's closest friends on Sunday.