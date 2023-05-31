Johnston City Softball uses Indians football field to get set for State Tournament

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) - Goreville is not the only area Softball team who will play in Peoria.
In Class 3A, (#2) Johnston city will take on (#1) Beecher in the semifinals.
Like Goreville, JCHS spent time on the turf. They used the Indians football field to get ready for gameday on Friday.
The Lady Indians return to the state tournament for the first time since 2010.
The team spent time getting used to the turf trying to adjust to ball speed and get their footing down.
JCHS was also in the cages, the focus is offensive production.
Johnston city is coming off a massive upset win over Carterville, and are confident they can reach the state championship game.
Much like the lady Blackcats. the Lady Indians say they have new goals and are also filled with emotions.
A special sendoff for the team is set for tomorrow morning.