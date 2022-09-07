Johnston City RB Isiah Watson Named WSIL Athlete of the Week

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) -- Week two of the high school Football season was an exciting one. Before we kick off week three, let’s look back at one player who turned heads in week two.
Every Wednesday here on News 3, we will honor a local high school athlete that went above and beyond. This week’s recipient is a Johnston City running back.
Johnston City High School Senior running back Isiah Watson ran all over Eldorado’s defense in week two.
The Indians RB had 84 yards on the ground and 3 rushing touchdowns in Johnston City's big 42-16 victory over the Eagles. His impressive performance helped the Indians move to 2-0 on the season.
The star tailback could not be stopped, which is why he earns our Athlete of the Week award.
"It’s honestly a blessing to get this award especially since it’s my last year. It’s definitely not a one player thing, I would give this to all of my teammates, I can’t do this without them, but it’s definitely a blessing,” said Watson.
Indians head coach Todd Thomas says Watson is the “bell-cow” in the backfield in his offense, so it will make for a long night for opposing defenses if they can’t contain him.
"As far as running backs go, he’s our go-to guy, and everyone knows that, that’s not up for debate. He’s a three-year starter, so he brings a lot to the table.”
Isiah and the 2-0 Johnston City Indians are on the road this Friday night. They're traveling to Fairfield to face the Mules.
You can catch our next Athlete of the Week presentation next Wednesday here on News 3.