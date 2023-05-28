 Skip to main content
Johnston City High School Softball Team Advances to Monday's 2A Super-Sectional

  • Updated
  • 0
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Just one game separates the Johnston City High School Softball team from a trip to the state tournament. 

The JCHS Indians are headed back home for Monday's Super-Sectional after beating No. 1 Carterville in the 2A Pinckneyville Sectional 11-1 in five innings. 

It was a classic battle of the one versus the two-seed. 

The Indians got things started early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Lions got one back in the top of the fifth inning, but JCHS erupted in the bottom half of the inning, scoring eight runs, and run-ruling Carterville 11-1 in five innings. 

It is Head Coach Scott Hutchinson's first sectional title. We spoke with him and pitcher, Gabby Overturf who say returning home was the goal all season, but the job is not finished.

"We talked each and every game about how our ultimate goal was to get back home, and at each end of our game, as far as the post-season went, we wanted to be 1-0 after each game, and after we celebrated and got through the victories, we wiped the slate clean, we were 0-0 the next day at practice, and that's what we're going to do tomorrow, we're going to be 0-0 and try to beat another great team," said Coach Hutchinson. 

Senior pitcher Gabby Overturf added, "That was my goal, to play one more home game after our senior night. It was really upsetting because I love that field, I've been playing on it since middle school. Knowing I get to play one more game before going to Rend Lake is just the best feeling."

The Indians will host Monday's Super-Sectional. They will welcome No. 1 Freeburg. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

