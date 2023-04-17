Johnston City High School Softball Pitcher-Catcher duo sign with Rend Lake College

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) -- Two local softball players have been tied at the hip since the sixth grade.
Johnston City high school softball stars Gabby Overturf and Addyson Trout interact on every pitch.
Gabby is in the Circle, Addyson is behind the plate.
Their relationship on the field continues to evolve and after their senior year with the Lady Indians it moves to the junior college level.
The pitcher and catcher duo signed their national letters of intent to play right down the road at Rend Lake College next season.
The pair were joined by their coaches, friends, family, and teammates at today's ceremony.
The pitcher/catcher relationship is both unique and special. Both players say they believe their chemistry on the diamond will be a big advantage for them once the college game rolls around.
Congratulations to both players. For now they are focused on helping the Lady Indians try to make a deep playoff run then soon enough we will see them Lady Warriors uniforms.