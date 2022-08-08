Johnston City High School Prepares for Upcoming Football Season

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) -- The High School Fall sports season is here.
Local football teams are in a full sprint for the final stretch of preseason with daily practices returning after teams took a week off.
Both players and coaches are excited to get back into the swing of things and prepare another exciting season.
The Johnston City football team did not let the heat stop them on Monday, they practiced for three hours earlier this afternoon.
Coaches ran through different drills for offense, defense and special teams.
They worked on tackling form, sprinting and even some punting, but contact and pads were not present at Monday's practice.
The Indians are being extra careful this pre-season. They are using the same guardian caps NFL players have been wearing throughout training camp.
The caps add extra cushioning designed to lessen the blow of hits before they get into full contact practices. The goal is to prevent pre-season injuries.
Some players said their effort and ability to learn has increased throughout the off-season.
The Indians will open up their season on the road. They are set to face Edwards County on Aug. 26.