Johnston City High School Football team gets creative ahead of season opener

JOHNSTON CITY, IL - (WSIL) - Du Quoin is not the only area program that is trying to dodge and outsmart the heat.
As News 3's Paul Wilcoxin found out, The Johnston City High School Football team is getting work done in the A-C.
With heat indices reaching triple digits every day this week, Football teams like the Johnston City Indians are finding creative ways to make sure they get those important practices in before kicking off Week 1.
That's been a challenge I've not seen before.
Johnston city Athletic Director and Principal Josh Pietrantoni is a former football coach so he knows – august can produce some of the hottest days to start high school football.
“it’s always been hot. August and September – the temperatures are high. Full pads and helmets, football has always been a challenge, Pietrantoni said."
But that challenge has magnified as temperatures have become too dangerous to be outside to practice.
"It's been extremely challenging. It's been exhausting but everybody is in the same boat. It is what it is, Head Coach, Todd Thomas said."
The IHSA has set guidelines for teams to follow. Schools like Johnston City use the wet bulb globe indicator to determine the conditions outside. Those readings determine what’s allowed and what’s not allowed for every outdoor activity.
"We're different tiers and different levels so if it's in a certain tier you can only go with any equipment whatsoever. There's another tier where you can have helmets on and it limits the time you can have practice, Pietrantoni said."
The guide ranges from green with normal activity – all the way to black. When it gets to at least 89.9 — no outdoor workouts are allowed. That’s resulted in teams like Johnston city to move more practices indoors to get ready for their game.
"It's not something we want to do but it's something we have to do so whatever needs to get done, we'll get it done, Senior Quarterback Keaton Fort said."
Not everything is going to go as you have it planned and how you always see it. We're adjusting pretty well, Senior Running Back/Linebacker Ben Morgan said."
So the Indians have been inside the gym – trying to simulate what they can to prepare for the start of the season.
It's different trying to run plays compared to the outside environment.
You can't simulate that inside a gym. You have to be on the field to get those areas taught and trained.
As you saw there Pietrantoni demonstrated the device many schools use to track the conditions.
It was brought out from inside so the gauge started at a low number.
Within 5 minutes it was reading in the black. This means no outdoor activities at that time.
Pietrantoni is confident – by the time kick-off hits at 8 pm – the conditions will improve to start the season off.