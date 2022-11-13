Johnston City gets big win over Althoff Catholic 42-32; advances to next round of playoffs

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) -- The Johnston City Indians continue their incredible season and advance to the next round of the playoffs with a 42-32 win over the Althoff Catholic Crusaders.
It was a tie game as the second quarter began until the Indians' Conner Mowery broke the tie with a one-yard TD run, giving Johnston City a 14-7 lead.
Mowery gave Johnston City the lead, and Mowery will make certain the Crusaders do not knot it up again.
The Crusaders were moving down the field, and now the offense was set up to score at the goal line. QB Braylon Grayson drops back to pass, throws for the endzone, and it's intercepted! Mowery picks off the pass with only 15 seconds left to go in the half. The Indians go into the locker room with 14-10 lead.
Althoff Catholic was down, but they were not out. The Crusaders' Antwan Strong fields the second half-opening kickoff, finds a crease, and flies toward the endzone, completely shifting the lead back in the Crusaders' favor. Althoff Catholic turns the tables on Johnston City 17-14.
The Indians faced adversity before, and they would not let the shock of the Crusaders' big score faze them.
The Indians marched right back down the field, and former News 3 Player of the Week Isaiah Watson would score from seven yards out and give Johnston City a 21-17 lead.
Watson would add one more to seal the game.
The Johnston City Indians move on to an undefeated 12-0 after a 42-32 win over Althoff Catholic, advancing to the next round of the playoffs.