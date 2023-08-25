 Skip to main content
Johnston City Football ready season opener against Christopher

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) - High School Football for many teams start tomorrow night.

One of those teams, the Johnston City Indians.

JCHS went farther than any other local team a season ago. The Indians earned a spot in the 2A semifinals.

Like other teams in the region this week, the ability to practice inside of the gym is really all the Indians can do.

The squad takes the field at home tomorrow night.

JCHS will host a new look Christopher team and its hard to know what to expect.

Indians head coach Todd Thomas expects his bunch to write a new chapter of history this year.

