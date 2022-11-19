Johnston City Falls to St. Teresa in IHSA 2A Football Semifinal

DECATUR, IL (WSIL) -- After twelve weeks of high school football, the State Semifinals are here. We started with nine of our area teams in the playoffs, and now we are down to just one, the Johnston City Indians. The No. 2 seed JCHS playing in its first semifinal in school history against No. 1 St. Teresa in Decatur.
Johnston City looking to make some more history and advance to its first football State Championship.
Things looked promising for the Indians early on, Brody Little recovers this fumble deep in Bulldog territory, putting Johnston City in the red zone. They capitalize with a touchdown from six yards out by Isiah Watson to give the Indians a 7-0 lead.
St. Teresa responded with a three-minute drive, capped off with a five-yard touchdown by Elijah Wills. The Bulldogs fail the two-point conversion, and the Indians still up by one.
But things started to go downhill for Johnston City, they cough the ball up at St. Teresa’s 38-yard line. The Bulldogs took it down the field and score thanks to a quarterback sneak from Joe Brummer, the two-point conversion makes it 14-7 St. Teresa.
Johnston City hoping to tie it up before half, but another fumble with less than a minute to go ended that threat. The Bulldogs would score with seven seconds left to take a 20-7 lead into halftime.
St. Teresa would hold that lead, as Johnston City's historic run ends by a final of 39-15.