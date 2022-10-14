Johnston City Edges Carmi-White County in Black Diamond Conference Showdown

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) -- Week eight of the high school football season featured the biggest local match-up to date.
7-0 Carmi-White County and 7-0 Johnston City have a ton of similarities. Both teams are smart and score a lot of points. Both also have brilliant defenses.
It was a battle of the heavyweights in the Black Diamond Conference Championship game.
Early in the first quarter, the Bulldogs punt sails over Mitchel Edwards' head, he tries to scramble away but the Indians stop him at the two-yard line. They capitalize with great field position. Isiah Watson runs it in for the first score of the game. Johnston City leads 7-0.
Midway through the second quarter, Bulldogs up 14-7, Isaac King weaves his way into the end zone for the touchdown. The two-point conversion is good. CWC extends their lead to 15.
Next possession for the Indians, Boston Peyton breaks some tackles, he goes 68 yards to the house. Johnston City pulls within 7.
With just over two minutes left in the first half, King turns on the jets and rips off a 65-yard touchdown run. Carmi-White County makes it a 28-22 game at the half.
It was a shoot-out until the end, but the Indians go on to win 37-28. They clinch a share of the Black Diamond Conference Championship.