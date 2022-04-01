John A. Logan's Sean East named top JUCO Basketball Player of the Year

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The nation's best Junior College Men's Basketball player is not too far away from us; he's actually right down the road. John A. Logan's Sean East was named the top JUCO player of the year.
The top player of the year has released his top six choices: USF, Missouri, Kentucky, Clemson, BYU, and Oregon.
East will play college basketball for a major program next season, now everyone awaits his decision.
The 6'3 Sophomore Guard started all 33 games for the Volunteers this year, and averaged nearly 21 points per game.
He also scored 30-plus points in six games this year. East helped John A. earn a region 24 championship, a central district title and a berth into the Junior College National Tournament.
East knows all of his hard work has finally paid off.