John A. Logan Volleyball Team Focuses on Chemistry Before Season

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The John A. Logan Volleyball team had quite the season last year splitting the Conference Championship and advancing to the NJCAA Midwest B District Semifinal.
The Lady Vols are looking to grab another championship, but this year the team faces a new challenge: a young roster.
The Vols have just five players returning from last years squad, which means there's a lot of new faces and young players on the roster this year.
The team has been working on their skills and chemistry in their practices leading up to their first game of the season.
Along with the usual serving, setting and blocking drills, Head Coach Bill Burnside has been incorporating a lot of 6-on-6 scrimmages to help his teams chemistry and communication.
Coach Burnside spoke about the youth on his team and what he's looking forward to the most about the upcoming season.
The Lady Vols season gets underway exactly two weeks from today. They will host conference opponent Kaskaskia at 6:30 p.m.