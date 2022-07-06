 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak afternoon heat
index values 103 to 112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky,
and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly
for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

John A. Logan Volleyball Summer league features 8 area teams every Wednesday in July

  • Updated
  • 0
Jacob Siegel

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - July volleyball just doesn't have quite the same ring November volleyball has to it.

Local high school teams are working hard during the summer.

When the season opens in just a little more than a month from now, they will be ready to roll on the court.

Several area teams are getting volleyball ready by playing in the John A. Logan summer league.

It features 8 local teams every Wednesday in the month of July.

All matches are best 2 out of 3. The first two matches are 25 points each, the deciding match is 15 points.

We stopped by and saw Murphysboro battle West Frankfort on one court. Carbondale and Pinckneyville went head to head on the other.

Murphysboro head coach Kim Cook says this tournament is the best thing to happen to her program in long time.

