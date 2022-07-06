John A. Logan Volleyball Summer league features 8 area teams every Wednesday in July

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - July volleyball just doesn't have quite the same ring November volleyball has to it.
Local high school teams are working hard during the summer.
When the season opens in just a little more than a month from now, they will be ready to roll on the court.
Several area teams are getting volleyball ready by playing in the John A. Logan summer league.
It features 8 local teams every Wednesday in the month of July.
All matches are best 2 out of 3. The first two matches are 25 points each, the deciding match is 15 points.
We stopped by and saw Murphysboro battle West Frankfort on one court. Carbondale and Pinckneyville went head to head on the other.
Murphysboro head coach Kim Cook says this tournament is the best thing to happen to her program in long time.